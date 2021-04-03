WELCOME TO HOUSE OF DANK CENTERLINE REC THURSDAY OCTOBER 21ST, 2021 🚨EXCLUSIVE DROPS🚨 BACKPACK BOYS APPLE GELATO $60/8TH BACKPACK BOYZ BLACK CHERRY GELATO $60/8TH BACKPACK BOYZ BLUE GOTTI $60/8TH PRESSURE PACK - BOOF PROOF 200 $60/8TH PRESSURE PACK - SOUR BERMUDA PUNCH $60/8TH PRESSURE PACK - MIA RUNTZ $60/8TH PRESSURE PACK - SUPER PURE RUNTZ $60/8TH PRESSURE PACK - NICK THE BRUISER $60/8TH PRESSURE PACK - RAINBOW ZKITTLEZ $60/8TH ASTRO HIPPIE - MR. B OG $60/8TH ASTRO HIPPIE - TIE DYE MEDUSA $60/8TH CHURCH CONJUGAL VISIT $60/8TH CHURCH FORBIDDEN FRUIT $60/8TH CHURCH HOLY GRAIL $60/8TH 🌳 FLOWER 🌳 GOLD SHELF - $50/8TH; $350/0Z SILVER SHELF - $40/8TH; $300/OZ GREEN SHELF - $30/8TH; $200/OZ PINK SHELF - $25/8TH; $175/OZ BLUE SHELF - $20/8TH; $160/OZ 🍭 EDIBLES 🍭 FLURUESH DRINK ENHANCERS -100MG $20 BOGO FOR A PENNY MKX GUMMIES 100MG - 2/$20 MIDNIGHT CHOC. BARS 100MG - $15 KIVA CHOCOLATE BARS 100MG - $18 AZUCA THC DRINK POWDER 100MG - 2/$35 💨VAPORIZERS 💨 MKX CARTS 1G - 5/$100 PLATINUM VAPE CARTS 1G - 4/$100 FWAYGO CARTS 1G - 4/$100 TERPENE TANKS 510 THREAD CARTS - 4/$100 TERPENE TANKS PODS - 4/$100 STIIIZY PODS - 3/$100 🕯CONCENTRATES🕯 HUMBLEBEE LIVE RESIN 1G - 3/$120 (SELECT STRAINS ONLY) CLOUD COVER THCA - 2/$90 FLURESH BUDDER/CRUMBLE - 4/$100 GOLD CROWN SHATTER & CRUMBLES - 4/$100 🚗 CURBSIDE 🚗 On arrival, please park in any one of the designated curbside parking spaces. Text your full name, vehicle make & parking space # to the number on the curbside sign and we’ll be right out! PLEASE NOTE: LEAFLY listings may not be accurate and could list sold out products. **Disclaimer: Promo valid only in store, or curbside and/or delivery. Offer valid while supplies last. No double stacking specials. Some exclusions may apply. **

