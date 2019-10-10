Iconformolly on October 24, 2019

I don’t know where to begin. The security guards are SO kind. I wish I knew the young mans name, but he was such a gentleman and helped escort my disabled mother back to our vehicle. Nothing but positive vibes in this place! The fact that they have such great security makes my anxiety ease tremendously. The budtender’s I have had have been EXTREMELY knowledgeable. They helped find the right edible for my momma with MS. Finally she’s feeling some relief. I love the fact that they have so many different strains of weed to choose from. By far the largest variety of all dispensaries I have been to in the area. The gummies, vape cartridges, concentrates, etc etc they have everything!! I love this place and will always be coming back. They also have a super sweet reward system!