Tinytokes1994
Amazing place , nice parking lot. Beautiful waiting room.great staff who know their product.
5.0
10 reviews
Great store Lexy helped me out very knowledgeable
I liked how fast it was to get in and out of the dispo, and it wasn't overcrowded like most dispo's. Their wax quality is great and it shows all the lab results on the package. I hope in later time they have some more deals on wax anything like 3 for $100, 4 for $100 or, even 5 for $100. Overall this is a great dispo, and I would recommend it to family, and friends!
I don’t know where to begin. The security guards are SO kind. I wish I knew the young mans name, but he was such a gentleman and helped escort my disabled mother back to our vehicle. Nothing but positive vibes in this place! The fact that they have such great security makes my anxiety ease tremendously. The budtender’s I have had have been EXTREMELY knowledgeable. They helped find the right edible for my momma with MS. Finally she’s feeling some relief. I love the fact that they have so many different strains of weed to choose from. By far the largest variety of all dispensaries I have been to in the area. The gummies, vape cartridges, concentrates, etc etc they have everything!! I love this place and will always be coming back. They also have a super sweet reward system!
This place is great! Great staff prices and products!
great place
Had a great first visit! Valentina did a wonderful job answering my questions and will definitely be coming back very soon!
I liked everything from the registration of my card to the end where I made my purchase this was my first visit and I will be back. The OG Cookies I purchased I really like and I have a pretty high tolerance so I am pleased with it and recommend it for those heavy hitters I cannot wait to try some other strains when I go back. agates
I do love this new place, but you should add Royal Highness live resin carts(full g) for 30+ tax to the menu and id switch my main dispo to you guys, you're also close to my home which is a plus!
This place is awesome! Other dispensaries should base their dispensary on this one. It’s clean, the service is great, very knowledgeable bud-tenders, the weed is top notch quality. I’m very happy and will be coming back!!