JohnathanJanes
Everyone here was super helpful! The bud tenders are very knowledgeable! I will definitely be a recurring customer :)
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
Everyone here was super helpful! The bud tenders are very knowledgeable! I will definitely be a recurring customer :)
I got an oz was of popcorn kush and Mercury OG, they were both on the cheaper end, but still didn’t expect each bag to have seeds, will not be returning.
Im in here consistently and I never leave without a smile on my face. The entire staff is excellent, great deals and flower, and again the customer service here is on par:) Shoutout to Ms.Lee, thank you for your buddtending services today maam! Mucho mucho Amor
Lee my bud-tender was awesome and very engaging. Great prices and service ect. Well worth the drive from Cleveland.
Thank You for your feedback!
Another day another satisfied patient ruba helped me out showed me the Runts on the top shelf straight fireeeee
Great to hear! Thank you for your feedback!
Ruba is a great bud tender, she answered all my questions.
Thank you, your feedback is appreciated!
I absolutely love HOD! It's my go to all the time! Awesome service by Ruba! She's a super nice bud tender! As are the rest of the girls! I feel like it's my 2nd home there! They make you feel so welcome! 💕😍😘
Welcome Home is our motto! Glad you feel how much we appreciate our patients! Thank you for your feedback!
Good customer service
Thank you for your feedback!
Honestly the best dispo I have been too since I have had my card. Everyone of the budtenders is a great help and are beyond kind to there customers. Ruba has been a big help in alot of my visits at House of Dank and If u ever not sure on what you need, I'd highly recommend Ruba... Thank you House of Dank!!
Great to hear! Thank you for the feedback!
SHOUT OUT TO LAYA I can't say enough good about this place good location great parking lot chill ass waiting room the bedroom is beautiful all the products are amazing in the budtenders rock 💚
Thank you for the great feedback!