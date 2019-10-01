Follow
House of Lucidity
760 833 6222
163 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 37
Show All 21
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$112
All Products
Blue Dream
from Kings Garden
25.24%
THC
2.27%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Kings Cake
from Kings Garden
27%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Ghost OG
from Kings Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Balato
from Kings Garden
29.54%
THC
5.42%
CBD
$100½ oz
In-store only
Wificake #11
from Kings Garden
22.84%
THC
1.39%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
SFV OG
from Kings Garden
26.34%
THC
2.39%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Classic Mints
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Bread (Cookies)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$62⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Domina (Pure Beauty)
from Unknown Brand
23.36%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Black Domina
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Flan (Cookies)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$62⅛ oz
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake (Cookies)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$62⅛ oz
In-store only
Mendo Breath (Pure Beauty)
from Unknown Brand
21.14%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Noriega (Cookies)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$62⅛ oz
In-store only
Pacific OG (Pure Beauty)
from Unknown Brand
22.68%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Pacific Blue
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Platinum Cookies (Cookies)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bay Platinum Cookies
Strain
$62⅛ oz
In-store only
Sherblato (Cookies)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$62⅛ oz
In-store only
Sherbtane (Cookies)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$62⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake (Cookies)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$62⅛ oz
In-store only
Chocolope (Humboldt's Finest)
from Humboldt's Finest
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Banana Split (Kings Garden)
from Kings Garden
24.76%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Fire Cookies (Kings Garden)
from Kings Garden
20.59%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Gelato #33 (Kings Garden)
from Kings Garden
19.72%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
ICC #8 (Kings Garden)
from Kings Garden
20.82%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
5-Alive (Lithouse)
from LitHouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$57⅛ oz
In-store only
Dark Dosi (Lithouse)
from LitHouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$57⅛ oz
In-store only
Lava Cake (Lithouse)
from LitHouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$57⅛ oz
In-store only
Live Resin Diamonds Pie Hoe
from Unknown Brand
81.46%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$611 g
In-store only
Sugar 33 Bananas
from Unknown Brand
74.23%
THC
0.16%
CBD
$461 g
In-store only
GMO COOKIES
from Unknown Brand
414.4%
THC
1.1%
CBD
$37½ g
In-store only
33 Bananas
from Unknown Brand
407.7%
THC
1%
CBD
$37½ g
In-store only
Biscoti Resina TITS 1g Bubble Hash (Biscotti)
from Biscotti
52.71%
THC
0.9%
CBD
$311 g
In-store only
Black Jack x GDP 1g Bubble Hash (Biscotti)
from Biscotti
57.35%
THC
0.78%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$311 g
In-store only
Blueberry Mimosa 1g Bubble Hash (Biscotti)
from Biscotti
52.84%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$311 g
In-store only
Chem Krush x Chem D 1g Bubble Hash (Biscotti)
from Biscotti
58.13%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$371 g
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit x Sundae Driver 1g Bubble Hash (Biscotti)
from Biscotti
54.33%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$311 g
In-store only
TITS x Crossroad Chem 1g Bubble Hash (Biscotti)
from Biscotti
58.83%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$371 g
In-store only
Leroy OG .5g Live Resin (Humboldt's Finest)
from Humboldt's Finest
72%
THC
0.32%
CBD
$25½ g
In-store only
Sour Chem .5g Live Resin (Humboldt's Finest)
from Humboldt's Finest
72%
THC
0.11%
CBD
$25½ g
In-store only
Banana Og 1g Live Shatter (Kings Garden)
from Kings Garden
82.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana OG
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Gelato 1g Live Shatter (Kings Garden)
from Kings Garden
80.55%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
12345