Best dispo great prices great medicine and the best service
JoeLin01
on February 4, 2018
Best pre rolls in the game! Best price too! I highly suggest going in to see Laura. She’s the coolest and always greets you with a smile. The fellas are cool too 😉😜. Keep up the good work guys! My email is LinetteParker44@gmail.com. Keep the deals coming! ❤️✌🏼
coachk007
on February 1, 2018
I use to come here all the time and had amazing experiences. Then a few months back they seemed to be always low on inventory and deals were never updated. Looks like things have changed and going back in tomorrow to see first hand! Here’s to good things...
secretserpent
on January 31, 2018
amazing place
sirbones22
on January 23, 2018
best deals hands down. the staff rocks. one of my fav spots 4 sure
ymasinna
on January 16, 2018
I come here every tuesday they have the best deals on cartridges plus the staff is super awesome thanks guys
christine.ashlee
on December 25, 2017
Great staff and amazing product. give them a try, you won't be disappointed.
stonerchick71
on December 19, 2017
friendly bud tenders.great bud and an awesome experience
rell313
on December 19, 2017
great place. will return.. great bud
babyj313
on September 6, 2017
Great first time visit great prices and amazing selection