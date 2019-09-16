Frankmcneice on February 21, 2020

I have a regular steady caregiver although when I heard Indico opened I went and checked it out. I found that they are very too much into nature and Organics and I support that. after feeling comfortable with the well trained and enjoyable staff I tried some of their products one in particular I'm very familiar with is the bud or flower wedding cake. I've tried it at six other dispensaries in New England and hands down has found that Indico wedding cake at State Road in Kittery is hands-down the best wedding cake I've had the pleasure to medicate with. the business is new and growing and the staff is more than ready to help with all of my needs and they have proven that I just want other people to be able to share such a great business and an awesome quality up cannabis. I recommend and support Indico caregivers.