Carsonman98
Loved the product I received and am always satisfied after visiting this dispensary. Highly recommended.
4.9
10 reviews
Great selection, quality, prices, and customer service! Will be back for sure!!
Best flower and selection I've seen around for a while, good atmosphere and knowledgeable people. This is my new go to dispensary.
Great service. Definitely one of my favorite ones in Maine so far
Great place! Best stuff around Will be returning!
Definitely know there products
I have a regular steady caregiver although when I heard Indico opened I went and checked it out. I found that they are very too much into nature and Organics and I support that. after feeling comfortable with the well trained and enjoyable staff I tried some of their products one in particular I'm very familiar with is the bud or flower wedding cake. I've tried it at six other dispensaries in New England and hands down has found that Indico wedding cake at State Road in Kittery is hands-down the best wedding cake I've had the pleasure to medicate with. the business is new and growing and the staff is more than ready to help with all of my needs and they have proven that I just want other people to be able to share such a great business and an awesome quality up cannabis. I recommend and support Indico caregivers.
Very knowledgeable and energetic guys who have a interesting modern studio setup.
Love this place, great selections of tasty flower. Owners super nice and the prices are good. My new go to place!
Awesome personalized service! Superb quality, I travel to go there and I live 500 yards from a larger type of dispensary!