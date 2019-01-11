This dispensary is getting to be known for their products and service. To keep up with the growing demand due to their stellar reputation, they have already moved to a new store at a much more convenient location. They keep their menu diligently updated on Weedmaps, the budtenders (I still feel like a super-nerd using that title) are really friendly and super knowledgeable. However, if you act like a jerk and are out of line, they can be tough right back. But never, ever unfair. They don’t run a ton of sales but they do offer great prices and variety. Definitely check them out- the best dispensary in Western MD. Even if I lived as far away as Cumberland, I would be driving here.