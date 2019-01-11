This past weekend, I visited Kannavis for the second time. The first was the first week they had opened, and while a perfect visit, the Maryland Medical Cannabis system was experiencing growing pains with many patients and short supply. This visit was a breath of fresh air. Upon arrival, I was greeted warmly by the welcoming member of security. The young lady at check in was helpful and even apologized when i had not heard her say i could be seated while waiting after she logged me in. The waiting area had snacks and water free for patients. Enter Remi. Remi was a joy to have as my aid in selecting from the available cannabis options. She was quick to ask questions, make small talk, and most of all she never made me feel like a customer, but instead like the patient i am. Other dispensaries constantly tout the THC levels of each product while ignoring the continual prods for info from myself as to the other medical compounds. Remi never made me feel I was buying the best products for my needs and when i told her I was on a fixed income, she was caring and helped me find a great deal for my needs. Kannavis is well staffed, well organized, has competitive pricing and most of all treats you like a patient. 10/10 would recommend and will shop again.