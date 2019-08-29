update: seeds in alien banana candy was not dealt with was told it happens sometimes and "to be happy about getting a free seed", for reference a seed in medical cannabis means that a male/hermaphrodite was unaccounted for in the crop i was only trying to help :(

Dispensary said:

Hello, this is Joe. I am the manager at KKind. I am extremely sorry for your experience. I have never been made aware of this situation. I really would like to know who told you to "be happy about getting a free seed" This type of customer response is absolutely NOT how I have trained my staff. We do our best to make up for any mistakes or unsatisfied patients. If this indeed is a real situation please email me your phone number or stop into the shop. I will personally see to it that this type of response never happens again. jkeck@kkind.com