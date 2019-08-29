Wallabefarms
Fire meds blows away cannamazoo
4.0
10 reviews
Disliked the meds and vibe but service was ok
Pre ordering at KKIND through leafly is super convenient! Thanks to all the awesome staff there. You guys rock.
Thanks for taking advantage of our online ordering! It's a super cool tool to be able to use. Leafly is rad!
People here Are very nice and knowledgeable. They offer a nice variety, however the quality of the bud isnt amazing. Very welcoming and secure
Thank you for your kind and honest words. We do have some great strains available! Which strain was it that you were not satisfied with specifically? We have 15 strains to choose from. Stop back in and we'd love to show you other options to meet your needs! Thanks.
I have stopped in twice now, I really like this place. The Alien Banana Candy is one if the best strains I had had. The staff is always friendly and has a great knowledge of their products and how they work. The prices are reasonable and they has different items on sale every day. I recommend KKind and will be back.
Thank you for your Kind words, so glad you enjoyed the Alien Banana Candy, we are currently selling $40 1/8s and are getting another lb next week, hope to see you again soon.
Great Place... Professional Staff... Excellant Products...
Thank you for your Kind words, we hope to see you again soon
update: seeds in alien banana candy was not dealt with was told it happens sometimes and "to be happy about getting a free seed", for reference a seed in medical cannabis means that a male/hermaphrodite was unaccounted for in the crop i was only trying to help :(
Hello, this is Joe. I am the manager at KKind. I am extremely sorry for your experience. I have never been made aware of this situation. I really would like to know who told you to "be happy about getting a free seed" This type of customer response is absolutely NOT how I have trained my staff. We do our best to make up for any mistakes or unsatisfied patients. If this indeed is a real situation please email me your phone number or stop into the shop. I will personally see to it that this type of response never happens again. jkeck@kkind.com
Happy 41 Birthday John!
I've been working with KKIND since they've opened and have found the product, people, and atmosphere to be very clean, genuine, and high quality. Everyone is very knowledgeable and willing to connect. Plenty of variety in concentrates, edibles, transdermal, capsules, and even flower despite the current bottlenecked supply. Looking forward to watching these guys grow!
Kkind is the definition of Canna Family! Everyone was stellar from the moment I walked in the door. Their selection is expansive-not to mention the store, which is absolutely stunning!
Thank you for the kind words! We are honored to assist you with your cannabis needs. Hope to see you again!