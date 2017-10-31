Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
I dislike it immensely. It’s totally out of the way by a massive, congested City.
KushKayt
on February 19, 2018
Love it. Great quality, super knowledgable staff. Always have a wide spread of quality product. Good prices. Love the website. Delivery too.
sydnee88
on December 22, 2017
The building is near nice and easily accessable roads in a cozy part of helena. When entering the warm lit room my eyes are always drawn to everything they have because their cases are always crystal clear and their products very well displayed. I recieve very knowledgable and honest feedback from all members of the staff and have always been greeted with a smile. I am happy with the selections i get from them as a patient and am pleased with the service I recieve aswell
Bwinkleman86
on December 10, 2017
Elliot is the only good thing about this place. He is super friendly and knowledgeable! The medicine is horrible and the owners are rude and don't really know much about the products they are selling.