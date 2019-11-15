887 products
Buy 5g+ Concentrates - get 15% off!
Valid 11/15/2019 – 4/2/2020
Any purchase of 5 grams or more of any concentrates will get you 15% off on all your concentrate purchases for that order. Not stackable with other discounts. Doesn't apply to cartridges.
Not stackable with other discounts. Doesn't apply to cartridges.
Dolato by Spaceface
from Spaceface
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dragon Berry by Daring Farms
from Daring Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
White Gorilla by Daring Farms
from Daring Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Presidential Og by Daring Farms
from Daring Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Skunk by Royal Tree
from Royal Tree
18.72%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chem Pie OG by Royal Tree
from Royal Tree
20.59%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Cough by Unaflora
from UnaFlora
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Purple Punch Afghani by Red Frog
from Red Frog
20.5%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Purple Punch Afghani
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Nightfire Og by Trail Blazin
from Trail Blazin
21%
THC
0.1%
CBD
NightFire OG
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Harlequin by Trail Blazin
from Trail Blazin
5%
THC
9.2%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pennywise by Trail Blazin
from Trail Blazin
8%
THC
8.9%
CBD
Pennywise
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Rapper Kush by THC Farm
from THC Farm
21.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Rapper Kush
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Plushberry by Suspended
from Suspended
22.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Plushberry
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Triangle Kush by Contender Gardens
from Contender Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 oz
In-store only
M.O.B. Chem by Contender Gardens
from Contender Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 oz
In-store only
Afgoo by Bulldog Weed
from Bulldog Weed
17.11%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Afgoo
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Duh by Pagoda
from Pagoda
___
THC
___
CBD
$40¼ oz
In-store only
Dutch Treat by Sky High Gardens
from Sky High Gardens
21.1%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Canna-Tsu by Liberty Reach
from Liberty Reach by BMF
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Komodo by Avitas
from Avitas
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Cannabis Americana by Rainier Valley Cannabis
from Rainier Valley Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Dairy Queen by Green Force Pharm
from Green Force Pharm
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Heavy Duty Fruity by Funky Monkey
from Funky Monkey
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Sour Tsunami #3 by Sweetwater Farms
from Sweetwater Farms
1.7%
THC
14%
CBD
Sour Tsunami #3
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Velcrow by Cannavore
from Cannavore
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Citrus Bomb by Cannavore
from Cannavore
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Tahoe Cookies by Rogue Raven
from Rogue Raven
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
King Freeze by Rogue Raven
from Rogue Raven
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
CRANBERRY COOKIES by High End Farms
from High End Farms
21%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Mystic Ribbon by Sweetwater Farms
from Sweetwater Farms
17.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Mystic Ribbon
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Harlequin by Gabriel
from Gabriel
5.5%
THC
8.7%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$252 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Citrique #4 by Royal Tree
from Royal Tree
14.63%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Forum Cookies by Soulshine Cannabis
from Soulshine Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
The Razz by Cannavore
from Cannavore
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dirty Girl by Willie's Reserve
from Willie's Reserve
27.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Dirty Girl
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Skunk by High State
from High State
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Danali Kush by High State
from High State
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
JMO by Fireline Cannabis
from Fireline Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Sunny G by Gabriel
from Gabriel
___
THC
___
CBD
$252 g
In-store only
Sherbet by Gabriel
from Gabriel
22%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Sherbet
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
