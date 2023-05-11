Legacy Pharms is a CORE qualified equity cannabis business based in Sacramento, CA. We are vertically integrated with cultivation, manufacturing, and a robust retail delivery service. We are so happy you found us here on Leafly! At Legacy Pharms, we believe cannabis should be readily accessible to those that need it the most. Looking to skip the lines? This is where we come in! With our easy to navigate online stores you can shop your favorite brands like Preferred Gardens, Friendo, Alien Labs, Connected Cannabis Co, Heavenly sweets, and even our Legacy Pharms premium brand of products from anywhere. You can place orders 24/7 online! Our delivery hours are 9am-9pm. Any orders after 8:30pm are subject to next day delivery. Check out our service areas. If you don't see your location on the list, please give us a call directly! Elk Grove - Wilton - La Riviera - Vineyard - Rosemont - Florin - Rancho Cordova - Sloughhouse - Laguna - Pocket - Franklin - Rancho Murieta - Roseville - Folsom - North Highlands - Fair Oaks - Carmichael - Orangevale - West Sacramento - Sheldon - Citrus Heights