Buy a gram of Cresco Live Resin or Live Sauce and get a gram of Gas Pedal Wax from Cresco for free!
Purchase any Korova strain 1/8 and get a Korova pre-roll for a penny.
Buy any full gram of Sublime's Dabtabs and get a half gram for free!
Purchase a 0.5g or 1g Dr. Zodiak distillate cartridge and receive a FREE Dr. Zodiak battery! Available in select strains.
Receive 10% off your purchase when you sign up @ Medmen.com to receive email updates.
You can now earn credit towards future purchases, just by being our Bud! MedMen Buds, our introductory rewards program, allows you to earn a point per dollar spent on qualifying purchases! Signing up is completely FREE! Ask an associate for more details!
Seniors over 65 and Veterans of the US military receive 15% off.