Ripkurl25
Jasmine helped me out with a great attitude. The flower is always superb, atmosphere is clean and bright. Nothing but the best.
4.5
10 reviews
AWESOME service every time I go in. My main budtender Ted is always extremely helpful and knowledgeable about the products I’m looking to grab. Amazing team overall, great prices and deals, awesome products.
I love this place! Someone who works there deserves a 5 star rating also, Teal Kreft!!! Not only is he very professional and knows a lot about the products, he is very sweet and kind and a pleasure to work with when I go to Level Up in north Scottsdale! Teal is the BEST!!!
Customer attention and service was exceeding expectations with knowledge and sincerity!!! Jasmine and Matthew really made my experience excellent🥂
Great leaf
Hands down my favorite dispensary in Scottsdale! The staff is welcoming, knowledgeable, and efficient. I have to thank Teal K. who is the friendliest Budtender. He is always willing to work to help you find what you need and stay within your price point. Teal is not only savvy, he is always up on new products. When you enjoy your job it shows by the way you engage with fellow employees and customers. Teal is a perfect example of this philosophy.
I came in the other night to this location for the first time, it was sort of empty but I was greeted pleasantly and helped by Tiff and Mikaila who were so knowledgeable and friendly! They were having so much fun and I appreciate the time they took to help me find what I needed.
I always love coming in to MedMen. Budtenders are always top notch and well versed. Matthew was great this trip!
Chris the bud tender was amazing. One of the best I have dealt with. Rayn, was on his third day and well on his way to being good as well. Great selection and they were extremely knowledgeable.
Matthew was a huge help behind the counter and the staff is really nice.
