Phishspace on November 19, 2019

Hands down my favorite dispensary in Scottsdale! The staff is welcoming, knowledgeable, and efficient. I have to thank Teal K. who is the friendliest Budtender. He is always willing to work to help you find what you need and stay within your price point. Teal is not only savvy, he is always up on new products. When you enjoy your job it shows by the way you engage with fellow employees and customers. Teal is a perfect example of this philosophy.