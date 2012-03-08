Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Excellent product, service and atmosphere-the best people in town to do business with
filoMcReedy
on February 20, 2018
I will always return . . .
Jraft
on February 6, 2018
Most amazing staff and their product is the best. Always great deals and beautiful bud! Love this place
salenafox
on September 14, 2017
This is one of the best places I have found to shop. Very professional and wonderful atmosphere..
stevethompson1946
on March 2, 2017
This place is a great find. Such good flavorful bud.
Great little place.
holyguyver
on February 15, 2017
Always friendly
Great deals
Good vibes
Go here!
Laura.pitch
on January 25, 2016
This is the best store I have found for the balance between quality and price. The bus tenders are always nice and very noligable. Always looking to help their customers wearer they are members or not . and no matter what if I'm having a bad day they always make me smile. =) <3
Mlowe1990
on January 1, 2016
Amazing customer service the best cannabis in the springs
juniorcatcher
on December 26, 2015
its nice to have bud tenders down to earth and acctually enjoy there own products
Quiknature
on December 20, 2015
Staff here is really freindly. Really good good medicine, and great prices on flower and concentrates. Deffinetly going to make my way back at some point.