Follow
Life Organics Wellness
405-701-9221
GREEN WEDNESDAY ! $25 1/8 Durban Poison - Organic
Valid 11/27/2019 – 11/28/2019
Wow. Not going to see a deal like this for some time. We want you to try our Organic Durban Poison and taste the difference. All living soil. No Chemicals. Ever.
OUT THE DOOR! no other discounts apply ALL taxes included in our price.
$20 Gummies - Smokies!! OTD
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
$20 (OTD) for Smokies Fruit Chews 10mg pack total 100mg - Great Taste and effective ALL FLAVORS IN STOCK!
Tax included!
Premium 2 Grams plus Pre-Roll for $25 OTD can't beat this deal!
Valid 11/23/2019 – 12/1/2019
Come and Get it! 2 Grams plus an all flower pre-roll of any strain.
Mix and match is cool.
$45 Vapes: Full Gram uncut Vape Cartridges for only $45 OTD
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
(1 gram) Ultra Leaf High THC 86% Vape Cartridges for only $45; indica, hybrid, or sativa! Disti and terps ; no thinners etc.
All taxes included. Out the Door!
Gourmet Chocolates for $25 otd
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
Come get some Ruby Mae's Gourmet Chocolates 6 delicious pieces of 20mg each