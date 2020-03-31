98 products
WEED WEDNESDAY! $50 1/4's - $25 1/8 - $5 Pre-Rolls OTD - come get our organic love grown flower!
Valid 4/8/2020 – 4/9/2020
WEED WEDNESDAY! $50 1/4's - $25 1/8 - $5 Pre-Rolls OTD - come get our organic love grown flower!- it's our clean organic super living soil that makes us taste so good! CALL AHEAD OR ONLINE ORDERING IS IN PLACE>
OTD: All in Price - Out the door price no other discounts apply. Taxes Included!
Staff picks
Purple Ninja Fruit by Life Organics
from Life Organics Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ninja Fruit
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Chocolate Indica - 100mg Taffy
from Cheeba Chews
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Made with Cannabis Oil
Strain
$25each
$25each
Fruit Punch - 100mg Elixir
from Dixie Brands
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Made with Cannabis Oil
Strain
$25each
$25each
Mango Ginger Indica - 100mg Gummy Pack
from Easy Street
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Made with Rosin
Strain
$20each
$20each
Cherry Limeade Sativa - 200mg Gummy Pack
from Easy Street
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Made with Rosin
Strain
$40each
$40each
Sweet Peach - 100mg Gummy Pack
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Made with Distillate
Strain
$20each
$20each
Sour Watermelon - 250mg Gummy Pack
from Smokiez Edibles
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Made with Distillate
Strain
$40each
$40each
Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter - 120mg
from Ruby Mae's
120mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Made with Wax
Strain
$30each
$30each
Mixed Fruit Indica - 100mg Gummies
from Green Hornet
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Made with Distillate
Strain
$25each
$25each
Grass Card Game
from Grass
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
$25each
All Products
GSC by Life Organics
from Life Organics Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Purple Kush by Life Organics
from Life Organics Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$35⅛ ounce
Chemdog #4 by Life Organics
from Life Organics Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog 4
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$35⅛ ounce
Citrus Sap by Life Organics
from Life Organics Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Citrus Sap
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2401 ounce
HardPressed Organics Hash
from HardPressed Organics
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
White Mousse Concentrates
from White Mousse
86%
THC
9%
CBD
Colorado Sunset, Cookie Hoe
Strain
$851 gram
$851 gram
Escape WKND Hard Candies & Gummies
from Escape WKND
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Made with Distillate
Strain
$20each
$20each
Sour Tropical Fruit - 250mg Gummy Pack
from Smokiez Edibles
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Made with Distillate
Strain
$40each
$40each
Sweet Green Apple - 250mg Gummy Pack
from Smokiez Edibles
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Made with Distillate
Strain
$40each
$40each
Sweet Blue Raspberry - 250mg Gummy Pack
from Smokiez Edibles
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Made with Distillate
Strain
$40each
$40each
Sweet Tropical Fruit - 250mg Gummy Pack
from Smokiez Edibles
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Made with Distillate
Strain
$40each
$40each
Sweet Blackberry - 250mg Gummy Pack
from Smokiez Edibles
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Made with Distillate
Strain
$40each
$40each
Sweet Blue Raspberry - 100mg Gummy Pack
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Made with Distillate
Strain
$20each
$20each
Sour Green Apple - 100mg Gummy Pack
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Made with Distillate
Strain
$20each
$20each
Sour Blue Raspberry - 100mg Gummy Pack
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Made with Distillate
Strain
$20each
$20each
Sour Tropical Fruit - 100mg Gummy Pack
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Made with Distillate
Strain
$20each
$20each
Sour Blackberry - 100mg Gummy Pack
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Made with Distillate
Strain
$20each
$20each
Sweet Tropical Fruit - 100mg Gummy Pack
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Made with Distillate
Strain
$20each
$20each
Sweet Blackberry - 100mg Gummy Pack
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Made with Distillate
Strain
$20each
$20each
Sweet Watermelon - 100mg Gummy Pack
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Made with Distillate
Strain
$20each
$20each
Sweet Green Apple - 100mg Gummy Pack
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Made with Distillate
Strain
$20each
$20each
Sour Green Apple - 250mg Gummy Pack
from Smokiez Edibles
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Made with Distillate
Strain
$40each
$40each
Sour Blue Raspberry - 250mg Gummy Pack
from Smokiez Edibles
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Made with Distillate
Strain
$40each
$40each
Sour Peach - 100mg Gummy Pack
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Made with Distillate
Strain
$20each
$20each
Sour Jamberry - 100mg Gummy Pack
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Made with Distillate
Strain
$20each
$20each
Island Punch Indica - 100mg Gummy Pack
from Easy Street
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Made with Rosin
Strain
$20each
$20each
Cherry Limeade Indica - 100mg Gummy Pack
from Easy Street
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Made with Rosin
Strain
$20each
$20each
Strawberry Tart Sativa - 100mg Gummy Pack
from Easy Street
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Made with Rosin
Strain
$20each
$20each
Orange Indica - 100mg Gummy Pack
from Easy Street
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Made with Rosin
Strain
$20each
$20each
Strawberry Tart Indica - 100mg Gummy Pack
from Easy Street
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Made with Rosin
Strain
$40each
$40each
