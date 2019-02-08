Follow
LIFE ORGANICS WELLNESS
405-701-9221
GREEN WEDNESDAY - $25 1/8 Durban Poison - Organic
Valid 11/27/2019 – 11/28/2019
Wow. Not going to see a deal like this for some time. We want you to try our Organic Durban Poison and taste the difference. All living soil. No Chemicals. Ever.
OUT THE DOOR! no other discounts apply ALL taxes included in our price.
$20 (OTD) Gummies - Smokies!!
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
$20 for Smokies Fruit Chews 10mg pack total 100mg . Great Taste and effective ALL FLAVORS IN STOCK! BEST PRICE IN OKLAHOMA!
Tax includes!
Premium 2 Grams plus Preroll for $25 OTD cant beat this deal
Valid 11/23/2019 – 12/1/2019
Come and Get it! 2 Grams plus an all flower pre-roll of any strain.
mix and match is cool.
$45 Vapes : Full Gram Pure Distillate Vape Cartridges (OTD)
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
Ultra Leaf High THC 86% Vape Cartridges for only $45 (1 gram); indica, hybrid, or sativa! These are good solid Distillate in a good solid cart - you wont be disappointed. Just Disti and terps - no thinners.
All taxes included. Out the Door!
$25 (OTD) Gourmet Chocolates by Ruby Mae - Caramel, Coconut, or Peanut Butter
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
120 mg ! Come get some Ruby Mae's Gourmet Chocolates 6 delicious pieces of 20mg each