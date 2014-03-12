Follow
Little Amsterdam - 18819 SE McLoughlin Blvd
503-303-7489
Loyalty Rewards Program
Valid 12/31/2000 – 12/23/2028
Little Amsterdam has a Loyalty Rewards Program! This means the purchases you make earn points for you which can be redeemed for in store credit. The more you spend the more points you earn, and they add up fast so come see how many you've collected!
Up to 300 points can be redeemed per day for $10 in store credit.
HAPPY HOUR!
Valid 1/21/2019 – 1/2/2035
Every day from 12pm-7pm! Monday- 10% off edibles Tuesday- 10% off Top Shelf eighth or more, 20% off all topicals Wednesday- Customer choice, Sunday deal excluded Thursday- 10% off tinctures and CBDLish products Friday- 10% off cartridges and prerolls Saturday- 10% off concentrates Sunday- 10% off everything
Military Discount!
Honoring all the men and women who have served our country Little Amsterdam Wellness Center is now offering a 10% discount to all veterans and active-duty military personnel.
Must have ID.