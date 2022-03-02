Welcome to Little Buddy Farm - Delivering fragrant Flower, fresh Rosin and more....to your Door! Our Grand Opening is March 4, 2022 - coming up soon - Mark the Date! We will be celebrating by offering Free Delivery! We have been busy pheno hunting these past few years, and it was worth it! Curing as I type this, are some of our favorite marijuana strains, and we are excited to be able to offer them to you. Sweet Cheesus C4 The Stilton F4 Blackberry Kush K3 Granddaddy Purple L1 Our shop will be loading with items we have grown, pressed or rolled. We may have a soft open this week - watch for it!