Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Shop by strain type
Accessories
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Little Buddy Farm Delivery
Welcome to Little Buddy Farm - Delivering fragrant Flower, fresh Rosin and more....to your Door! Our Grand Opening is March 4, 2022 - coming up soon - Mark the Date! We will be celebrating by offering Free Delivery! We have been busy pheno hunting these past few years, and it was worth it! Curing as I type this, are some of our favorite marijuana strains, and we are excited to be able to offer them to you. Sweet Cheesus C4 The Stilton F4 Blackberry Kush K3 Granddaddy Purple L1 Our shop will be loading with items we have grown, pressed or rolled. We may have a soft open this week - watch for it!
Leafly member since 2022
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
Photos of Little Buddy Farm Delivery
Updates
** Grand Opening ** Friday, March 4, 2022 Free Delivery 8am - 10pm Watch for soft open! We will be delivering rare strains that are full of flavor & sure to impress * Flower * Rosin * Kief * Preroll +