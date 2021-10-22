Well I’d never thought I’d write a bad review and here we are. I ordered online and received my text message confirming my order. When my order was said to be ready I proceeded to go to the store and grab my items I had wanted to purchase but to be told they didn’t have it; mind you there was a bag with the order receipt with my name but no items were ever placed because we were told their was no more of the product (strain) we chose. I left and was confused and went back online to order and I still saw the same strain being advertised so I picked the item again and waited for item To be pulled and ready which it was. I drove to store and had the previous strain filled that I was told they had no more of. Now look I don’t appreciate being lied to and made a fool. This experience as a customer was disappointing. Why lie and say you ran out but then I order again and the product is filled? Just be honest man and say an employee didn’t fill your order before because it was forgotten about. Because after all this, this just makes you guys look bad. Too clarify I made the first online order around 1230pm then after I was told it wasn’t available I went back home reordered around 6pm. Then drove back to get the product which you guys magically had the second time I showed up. SMH ridiculous and y’all just got bought out and already acting like this.