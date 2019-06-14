Sweetsandy48
Love this place and the people are the BEST!!!!! EVERYONE SHOULD GO HERE IT IS THE BEST!!!
4.9
10 reviews
This is by far my favorite dispensary to go to. The atmosphere is great. I love the fact that they know me by name and are always helpful when I have questions.
Awesome people and a wide variety! I "highly" recommend the Temple Kush flower... and thanks to my budtender for suggesting it. 😉😁
There is only two employees that is civil.but they really don't know anything about the products they sell. I was in there 2 days ago and they have the lady's son working for them and the other man that works in there had to go back to the front of the store to get him because he was to busy talking with my husband to wait on me . When he finally came to where we was to wait on me I wanted to buy from the 10 dollar shelf and he told me what I bought was off the 10 dollar shelf and when we got back home I looked on there web site and what he sold me was off of the 5 dollar shelf and he did not even tell me that is was off the cheaper shelf or give me an option if that's what I wanted to buy . He was rude to top it off
Thanks for coming in to our dispensary. We value your feedback and would love to serve you again. If there is an issue with what you were charged, please come in with your receipt and we'll take a look and make it right if needed. Our staff is well versed in all products we put on our shelves. We make it our number one priority to give our customers the best experience possible.
I love the place and the people
best prices on flower and stayed open late for me.
my bud tender was extremely easy to look at. she serves me the best freshest bud and I appreciate it very much. I've not been disappointed yet. keep up the great work. jj
I love the staff. They are very knowledgeable of the products they are selling and high quality products I might add. If you are looking for edibles,pre-rolls, cbd, thc, accessories and more.. This is the place to be.
Great people with great products. I definitely recommend the diamond sauce.
Five stars!!