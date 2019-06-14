tattoo3 on November 11, 2019

There is only two employees that is civil.but they really don't know anything about the products they sell. I was in there 2 days ago and they have the lady's son working for them and the other man that works in there had to go back to the front of the store to get him because he was to busy talking with my husband to wait on me . When he finally came to where we was to wait on me I wanted to buy from the 10 dollar shelf and he told me what I bought was off the 10 dollar shelf and when we got back home I looked on there web site and what he sold me was off of the 5 dollar shelf and he did not even tell me that is was off the cheaper shelf or give me an option if that's what I wanted to buy . He was rude to top it off