SouthernStoner504 on November 23, 2019

I’ve gotten very overwhelmed with the new way of dispensaries. Huge displays and immersive experiences. I’m all about good clean organic cannabis, but I’ve been smoking for over 15 years, as cool as the new wave of stores are, and how happy I am with the progress of legalization and regulation. I have to say this spot Long Lodge was a breath of fresh air, I walked into an open room, they just looked at my ID quick, everything is pre packed but here I can actually smell and see the product I leave with. So I can go off what I’ve trusted for years, my nose and not all these numbers and percentages. Everything is quality here, the price is unbeatable (respectfully) plus I’m Native American, Blackfoot, and I know how organic my people can be, so knowing I’m getting organic cannabis and supporting my people, it makes me feel that much better. Came in for the first time a year ago, been in every other day since. Never been disappointed.