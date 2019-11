Nova1056 on September 8, 2019

Whether you're new or not to cannabis or delivery dispensaries, Alex is out of this world. He's down to earth, humble and kind. He also offers supreme green. It's a great opportunity to have Alex, since where I live doesn't yet offer either brick and mortar stores, nor allow for local cannabis businesses. Which means, either have to drive to Reno or farther for my medicine. No thank you, I'll stick with Alex.