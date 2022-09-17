Hello Love. Love Cannabis started with the dream to help and educate the cannabis community to understand and enjoy the wide selection of products available to them, whether they have prior knowledge or no knowledge at all. We have a wide selection of products in store varying form flowers, extracts, carts, edibles and so much more. We personally select all the items from small local business manufacturers and growers who like us, have the desire to see our wonderful New Mexico prosper and carry all of the best it offers. . We only carry the best organic highest quality premium cannabis on the market, which is what we wish for all our customers. We will always stay true to our name and make you feel loved on your way in and out. We are conveniently located right next to Pizza Castle on Eubank right before Constitution.