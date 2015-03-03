n........8 on August 14, 2015

as a first time user i try to do as much research as i can before i hit the dispensary. i saw that first time customers get a free gram, well not? in this case i got a truffle since like i said im new i want to try different flowers . Place looks great but for some reason the line was not moving and the gentleman behind me was complaining so much that i decided to let him go before me. i believe prices are a bit high but i guess quality has its price. I own a business and dont like the fake advertisement . my decision to return to this place will be based on the lux cookies that i got from them .