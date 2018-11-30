I always enjoy my experience at MABs!!
They are some of the friendliest people, with some of the best deals!
They also have legit supplies, I will continue to shop here and recommend everyone stop in and check it out!
Very friendly and very informative people who will take the time to get to know their customer.
The store is a much nicer atmosphere than most other stores I’ve seen; Family friendly with a candy bowl.
If they’re out of stock when I ask for something, they call me as soon as it’s restocked.