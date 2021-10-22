Get premium craft indoor flowers, direct from the grower, delivered to your door!!! Our line-up of old-school flowers and pre and post Cookies strains are a sight to behold. When was the last time you saw Alaskan Thunderfuck? Or Bob Marley's favorite, Lambsbead? Other old-school strains: Durban Poison, Cat Piss Romulan, Jack's Cleaner, and White Rhino. Pre-Cookies strains include Black Jack, SFV OG, and Moonbeam OG. Our post-Cookies strains are Dosilato, Ice Cream Cake, LA Kush Cake, Purple Runtz, Vanilla Frosting, and Wedding Cake. Finally, there are the Magic Show exclusives that nobody in the world has: Purplex (Jack's Cleaner x Purple Urkle) and Radicali (White Rhino x Mystery SD). In 2021 many of these strains have tested over 25% THC, with several over 30%, including two over 35%!!! We are able to do this due our meticulous indoor growing practices in which we shoot for quality over quantity. All of our batches are small, consisting of anywhere from 4 to 18 pounds per run, and are therefore of true craft quality!!! Magic Show is for the true Cannabis connoisseur who appreciates and demands the finest flowers available. We want to be your personal growers, so please join the Magic Show family and order today!!!