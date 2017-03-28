Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Parked in the road right in front. Quick paperwork and everyone is helpful.
carolyncfwc
on March 4, 2018
Clean, friendly and professional.
Delores38
on November 10, 2017
great place,love product,have and would refer patients...
melissaamor
on October 26, 2017
I'm not really one to write a review but I must say I had to leave one for this Detroit dispensary. If I could give it 10 stars I would. The place is very clean, the girls working were welcoming and really knew their products, I had a really nice time learning about the products that are beneficial and my condition. I can't remember the last time leaving a dispensary laughing so hard. I was in a dreary mood going in and leaving I was in Great spirits. It was very nice
The flower was exactly what I was looking for Paris OG is my new strain. I don't think there really is any other reason to go anywhere else thank you Mary Jane wellness for a great experience with wonderful products and the ladies sure are easy on the eyes. Win win for me. I will definitely be back
marod420
on October 24, 2017
awesome place, short wait! great meds, and awesome staff!
TheCh33se
on September 13, 2017
Great location and great product. Very friendly staff... inventory was down so dude gave me the lighter out of his pocket