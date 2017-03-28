melissaamor on October 26, 2017

I'm not really one to write a review but I must say I had to leave one for this Detroit dispensary. If I could give it 10 stars I would. The place is very clean, the girls working were welcoming and really knew their products, I had a really nice time learning about the products that are beneficial and my condition. I can't remember the last time leaving a dispensary laughing so hard. I was in a dreary mood going in and leaving I was in Great spirits. It was very nice The flower was exactly what I was looking for Paris OG is my new strain. I don't think there really is any other reason to go anywhere else thank you Mary Jane wellness for a great experience with wonderful products and the ladies sure are easy on the eyes. Win win for me. I will definitely be back