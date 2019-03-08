Major_Pyrex
4.7
10 reviews
Great customer service, great quality, the best prices in tulsa
I find it difficult to put into words how much my wife and I love this shop. First off, the staff is AMAZING. Super friendly, very knowledgeable, and above and beyond helpful. I see some reviews complaining about the waiting room but the staff can only give the attention deserved to so many customers at one time, I believe the waiting room is a necessity at any dispensary if you want provide unparalleled service. The products are all very good with prices on point with local markets. Everything from the edibles, to the flower (I'm very picky about flower), to the concentrates is all top shelf. Helix carts, Korova edibles, and flower from the best growers in Oklahoma...you'll find it all right here. There are many reasons why my wife and I keep returning to Mari-Med and why we'll keep giving them our business. Keep up the great work! 5 stars +
Love this location wasn’t hard to find
Everyone in here is super cool and the bud tenders are helpful in finding a good strain.
Very good selection and great deals!
Great atmosphere and very helpful. Average prices
I bought a helix cartridge and have bought flower here before. Very knowledgeable budtender, good selection. Could do with a different layout. Looks incomplete.
its mad ridiculous you gotta wait in a waiting room. Tulsa has way better priced bud and edibles... owasso can keep marimed and their prices.
Bet place in owasso.. Very friendly, awesome flower and they always make you feel welcome.. #ThePlaceToBe #BestBudInTown #RealPeopleDoinRealThings #AllSmiles
I love this place! Everyone is knowledgeable, friendly and are eager to help every patient that comes through the door. I love the Helix carts, PHI hard candies, all the wax and shatter, Mr Macs hard candies and new Pot Pops which are 50 mg suckers! Don't hesitate to stop by and see for yourself! If you want to go somewhere that you feel comfortable and welcome, go to Mari Med. Tell em Large Marge sent-ya!