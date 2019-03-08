Muddman97 on September 15, 2019

I find it difficult to put into words how much my wife and I love this shop. First off, the staff is AMAZING. Super friendly, very knowledgeable, and above and beyond helpful. I see some reviews complaining about the waiting room but the staff can only give the attention deserved to so many customers at one time, I believe the waiting room is a necessity at any dispensary if you want provide unparalleled service. The products are all very good with prices on point with local markets. Everything from the edibles, to the flower (I'm very picky about flower), to the concentrates is all top shelf. Helix carts, Korova edibles, and flower from the best growers in Oklahoma...you'll find it all right here. There are many reasons why my wife and I keep returning to Mari-Med and why we'll keep giving them our business. Keep up the great work! 5 stars +