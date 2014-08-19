Dankdank_2018 on April 2, 2018

JUST HORRIBLE :( The zero customer loyalty and basically treat you like nothing good. I should have checked the yelp reviews. I went there to get some more greens ($400 each time) The time before this visit I had bought two pens and their chargers. One of the pens never worked and the other worked intermittently. I called them the same week and they told me to bring it in. The charger also stopped working and so I tried to take it apart to fix it as I have done before but this was just broken. I took everything in and the person there was just so incredibly rude. He tested it and said that it seemed to be working, I told him that it sometimes doesn’t work and he just didn’t care. I asked him to just change the 50cent charger and he just wouldn’t, said I need to buy a new one. I explained that each time I come in I buy hundreds of dollars worth of product from them and that he was going to loose a customer for nothing. He just had THE WORST ADDITUDE. It’s really sad and their loss but I just feel so upset for having told friends about this place and then having this experience. I want to warn people.