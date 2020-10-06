Marina Caregivers has been serving the communities of Marina Del Rey and the Westside since 2005. Our California licensed store front is dedicated to providing quality service and safe access to our medical and adult recreational marijuana customers. We take great pride in educating our patients, assisting you to help make informed decisions, specific to your needs. We value the connections we make in our community, and if you have questions, concerns, or would like to leave us important feedback, we would love to hear from you.