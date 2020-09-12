B........0 on September 11, 2020

Great new owners, new staff, new products, and even better pricing - seriously this place is awesome. I don't give many reviews, but they've definitly earned it from me twice over in 2 days now lol. Right off the highway, with a great setup and next to the vape shop or gas station or bar or whatever you need in a short drive for everything you need to get your kicks on 66 now :)