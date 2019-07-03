Sticky419
I live the small Ma & Pa type store feeling! I loved how friendly, knowledgeable and willing to help you without making you feel pressured or rushed which I feel in almost every other dispensary I’ve been to in the past 4 years! I live 2 hours away from this dispensary I happened to be in the area that’s why I stopped by. I never expected it to be as great an experience I had! The only issue I did have was that I order a 1/8 of a particular strain and didn’t check my bag until I got home. When I did I realized they gave me a 1/16 of a strain, I was really looking forward to trying and the strain is actually awesome and works on my chronic pain and back and leg spasms better than any other strain! I would drive the 2 hours just to go back there!