everlastinggifts on October 9, 2019

The product is top quality!You can see, taste and feel the love and hard work. The variety of flower they make available unsurpassed. I DO NOT agree with someone's review on the atmosphere. But everyone has a right to their opinion.This is the type of dispensary we need. I don't NEED fancy, I don't smoke that. 😉 The people standing in the recreational line are no different than us in the medical line. We are all there for the same products. Only our "reasons" might vary. There's already enough segregation in this world. I just like to keep it real and this place is as real as it comes. Thank you for showing how it should be done. ❤ I appreciate you!