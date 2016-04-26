Military, Seniors and The Disabled receive 10% off and 1.5 points for every dollar spent when ordering online Mon - Wed between the hours of 8am - 10am.
Place your orders online to earn rewards points & view your order history! Rewards points will be converted into store credit! For every $350 you spend with us, you will receive $10 in store credit! Visit us now at www.mcecdelivery.com
20% off 1st on-line order of $85 or more at www.mcecdelivery.com (orders under $85 will receive 15% off). Call now to learn about about our Free Medical Rec Program. Sign up at: http://mcecdelivery.com/join-us/ Or text your Rec & Drivers License to 760-906-1478.
Place your orders directly at our Live Real Time Menu at www.mcecdelivery.com and receive an additional 5% off all orders.
Please visit www.mcecdelivery.com to view all specials and our LIVE REAL TIME MENU!