AntEaTerAnt on July 4, 2019

HORRIBLE SERVICE! Here from Az, bought some 8ths and a chocolate. Get half way to Manteca and decided to open the bag. I WAS MISSING AN 8TH. Not only did I waste gas, time, and money but I also was only compensated with my budtender's side chick preaching something about California state law. I dont now state law, but i do know business, and customer service is not a trait this dispensary values. Just another ghetto ass complacent upgrade from your local neighborhood drug dealer. Your better off going down the street.