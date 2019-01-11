BOGO FLAV Gummies 100mg 2/$12.50 300mg 2/$25 $6 - 100mg Tru Infusion Brownies Select 150mg Gummies 2$22 Select Elite Weekenders 2/$35 Select Elite 2-4-6-8 Cartridge Deal Flower **$50 Buy a Quarter, Get a Quarter Back!** $45 Popcorn ½ oz’s (select strains, WSL) $60 Supreme ½ oz’s (select strains, WSL) $75 ½ oz’s (select strains, WSL)
500mg: 2/$50, 4/$90, 6/$120, & 8/$150 1000mg: 2/$80, 4/$150, 6/$200, & 8/$250
Select™ Elite Cartridges 500mg 2 for $39.99 1000mg 2 for $69.99 Valid only Mon-Thur, Open- 9am AND 9pm-Close
We offer 20% off all Concentrates, Cartridges & Edibles. All Day Everyday!
Stop into Metro Meds for your Birthday and receive a Free Gram of flower or a Free Pre-Roll!
30% OFF ENTIRE PURCHASE!! 30% off your entire purchase. Does not include Limited-Time Offers, BOGOs or any other Vendor Day type promotion.
45% off Glass, Silicone & Grinders when you make any Purchase.
All Industry Professionals will receive 25% off your Entire Purchase all Day Everyday. Vets & Seniors get 10% off your Entire Purchase all Day Everyday. VALID ONLY ON REGULARLY PRICED ITEMS!