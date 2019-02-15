Dan420710 on October 12, 2019

So this dispo has been open before. As something else. It has a new name and (by the look of things) I'm guessing new owners. Some of the staff are familiar looking. All the staff were friendly. The prices and product have gotten better. The store looks real nice and I love the living wall. When I left my bag was full. 3 ozone brand carts with a special on opening day of a battery, 2 grams of redbud roots crumble, 5 Mary's transdermal patches, 2 different 8ths of flower, a preroll, and a midnight medicated chocolate bar. I left opening day with some free goodies too, a not cheapie lighter, some rice papers, glass tip, and a stash jar. And I had to get matching tshirts for me and my better half. Give this location a try Morenci.