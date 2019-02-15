simons48
What a amazing staff thank you for everything
Fantastic state licensed center and all tested and certified product. The staff is very well educated, and create an engaging atmosphere. Very clean and high quality all around.
Friendly, helpful service. Nice selection and great first-time shopper discount.
So this dispo has been open before. As something else. It has a new name and (by the look of things) I'm guessing new owners. Some of the staff are familiar looking. All the staff were friendly. The prices and product have gotten better. The store looks real nice and I love the living wall. When I left my bag was full. 3 ozone brand carts with a special on opening day of a battery, 2 grams of redbud roots crumble, 5 Mary's transdermal patches, 2 different 8ths of flower, a preroll, and a midnight medicated chocolate bar. I left opening day with some free goodies too, a not cheapie lighter, some rice papers, glass tip, and a stash jar. And I had to get matching tshirts for me and my better half. Give this location a try Morenci.
Thank you so much for the amazing review! We've been working hard the last few months to provide Morenci with the best possible experience. We are under new ownership, but as you noticed the same friendly staff. We will have our daily deals rolling out soon in addition to some new product drops, so stay tuned! Thanks again!! Ps. Glad you liked the goodie bag!
Friendly quality flower.
Very friendly, patient staff. Good prices. Good quality.
think they are nice folks
stopped in close to closing time but I was still welcomed with smiles from the staff :) it was my first time in so that was a good sign for me . everyone was super friendly during the process and very informative. and to top it off the bud is AMAZING ! lots of cool stuff in there as well . I will definitely be back .
Always a delight here.. service, knowledge of product is quite impressive. Great, tasting , FLOWER, with quite a punch.. Staff is just awesome sauce. So friendly, professional, an you feel at home. I stay an visit for a tad , since I drive from Dayton. Great informative discussions, feedback, knowledge. I love these ladies.see y'all around the first of June. Rock on.
Very professional,helpful,great listeners. The flower is outstanding ! Will definitely be returning! Plus I need my xxl shirt ! Lol