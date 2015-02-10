ChefBB on November 4, 2019

I appreciate the fast, friendly, orderly service and highly commend their use of online ordering to save time and ensure efficiency. The Saturday Shake Deals are fantastic, can not be beat! Typically, selection varies often from week to week, but with the ability to look and order online that is easily no problem. The physical location is excellent, very accessible, adequate parking, never too crowded. Staff is very friendly and knowledgable, having apparently tried many of the products makes me much more comfortable when they make a recommendation. They always seem to have time to answer question or explain a product, even on a busy Shake Saturday! Not having a wealth of experience with many other dispensaries, I really can not honestly compare or contrast fairly versus a competitor, but what I can say is that I always leave with a sense of appreciation for the efforts they put forth on a regular basis. Like I said, I don’t know about anywhere else but they have been doing twenty dollars off on half an ounce of shake every Saturday since I started going there. and for those of us who like to make “whole plant edibles” that is always going to get me in the door. And if I may I say it works extremely well, especially as a “whole plant edible” which can be hard to find. Many are made from concentrates and, in my opinion, lack the well rounded and balanced effect of things freshly made from a whole plant matter. Good people, good products, good prices.