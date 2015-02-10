Mikeamo
What a fantastic place this dispensary is! I feel so much better since coming here for my meds. Great products Great advice from the staff parking is tight at times but worth the extra few steps it takes to get inside. I am mostly into the flowers that help with stress depression anxiety muscle tension. I have a heart condition that requires me to stay relaxed and still get stuff done during the day. It’s so great that you can read the description of what the flower testers find as the over all effects of the Cannabis flowers. They have met my expectations as far as there description of the products and the expected effects. The people who work here are fun and knowledgeable and will guide you in the direction best suited for your condition. Thanks Verilife