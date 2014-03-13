Zdaniel1991 on August 27, 2018

I, likely, won’t be shopping here again after the treatment I received today. I had been going here for the last month. They told me they have a $50 member sign up special. I went in two days ago and they said I had to wait a couple days to sign up because it hadn’t quite been 30 days yet. I asked them if I could come back to sign up and still get the store credit. They said yes. When I came back today, they told me I had to spend money after sign up to receive the credit because they don’t give stuff away for free. I’m signing my plants over for you to cultivate and expand your operation. There is nothing FREE about that. I’ll take my business elsewhere.