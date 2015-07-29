Minnesotangrown7
They does provide ASL interpreter ready. They support me lot of how I can have to get used to cannabis for my needs.
Thank you for your review and your kind words about our staff!
3.4
10 reviews
The products are not strain specific, and the prices are insanely high for a very low quality and poorly made product. Minnesota Medical Solutions are taking advantage of patients. So unhappy with my options in this state, but there is no other alternative. The customer service and people who work at the Mpls location are amazing, very kind, compassionate, knowledgeable, and helpful. They are most of all professional. The store front is really nice, and very clean. I would like to see the business develop strain specific products and lower their costs. I also would like to see the become an advocate for patients and lobby the State to amend their laws and help their business help their patients in a way that is more beneficial for all.
Thank you for your note! We understand your concerns about price. We want our products to be accessible to everyone. That's why we offer extensive discount programs and support federal legislation that would pave the way for insurance coverage for medical cannabis products.
Why is it so expensive here ??
The product is decent and you pay more money for the higher THC, but items aren't strain specific and selection is few. Prices are five times more then almost anyother MMJ state.
Use Bloomington location, the service has been fantastic. Yes prices are high but less per mg than our other choice. Staff is very helpful. Medcan has changed my life, the last 5 yrs have been spent in misery till now.
Amazing service! Yes the prices are HIGH but it's early for MN. I love the lack of side effects! My family loves that my pain is gone as I don't complain as much. The staff rocked too. I love the syringe method. Very clean! I pull the plunger back after injecting oil. Clean. No more pain meds! Their Bloomington location is not on this map.
total rip off $150 for 1 gram
Really, really disappointed with the implementation of MM in MN. The prices are outrageous, $240 for a 1mL syringe of Oil, which is like a gram of wax. 4x the price of any of the other states. I can buy a half gram of wax at any dispensary for $25-30 in Colorado/California/Washington/Michigan. The places in MN give it to you in a oil, in a syringe, and a half gram runs you $100. I am honestly regretting paying $450 to sign up for the program in MN. It is not worth it and I will not be returning to any MN dispensaries until they change the prices, the quality, the selection and the ridiculous appt process to just get my medicine. I had to make an appointment online, then go to it the next day, fill out an online evaluation form, fill out another form in the lobby, then had to talk to a pharmacist, then go back to lobby, wait one hour, then a pharmacists calls you for your prescription, $240 for 1mL of oil. It took 2 hours from the time I walk in, to the point of receiving the oil. These people are also not aware of the fact that vape pens go bad after awhile and the coils need to be replaced, they don't tell you if the oil is indica or sativa, no cannaboid profile, they don't know what wax or shatter are, no edibles, no dry leaf. My complaints go on and on...
having been familiar with Oregon and California medical marijuana and recreational, sadly Minnesota is not even close to producing medical oils,salves or anything that has near the medical value of other states. . sadly this is because medical marijuana in minnesota was bought and sold to the highest bidders even before it was legal. . the price of the things they have here is 2-4 times higher then in other states and this is for products that are no where near as easy to work with or have the quality. . I'm seriously disappointed in MMMP, not so much this dispensary as to say that it has to abide by the laws of economics but still see the guilty and complicit in this foolery. . people who need this medicine need it at affordable rates. . no wonder I'd rather get "black" market RSO and tinctures from a Colorado dispensary from my local weed friend. . shame on you Gov Dayton.
Our laws here still suck, all you can get, and it's expensive is oil, liquid, pills. Black is their top oil 850 mg @ 1.0 ml two40 big ones, which they leave in a syringe. But for putting in a e-cigarette type thing. It's too thick so I mix it with the red red which is 1500 mg of THC a three mill dose in bottle two95 big ones ml and is much thinner oil. All oils with the exception of the black, are just in a bottle and you put them where you want them, very messy. At this point they sell no supplies that I saw other than the medicine which works! People we're very nice and very helpful even though the day I was in there is the day that they announced in the press the things are too expensive and they were going to be at half price at least on the first visit why didn't they tell me that? I paid full price over five big canaries!i'll keep you updated on whether not they give me a refund! The people at these places are trying hard to make this work with all the goofy regulations they have to work around and they are doing a good job!