Very accommodating and willing to take the time to explain products. Very informative.
Daysii02
on October 27, 2019
love this place great edibles
awatters17
on October 3, 2019
This place is wonderful and truly cares about their patients. They establish relationships with their customers and that’s important! 10/10!
Zonae
on October 1, 2019
Close to work convenient to my job
Gabetoth6
on August 31, 2019
Pot heads are the nicest down to earth people :)
Trippyninja777
on August 25, 2019
great selection of products here as well as a friendly staff !
manjer
on August 3, 2019
This is my favorite dispensary! Mission has the best prices I’ve found, have an occasional sale, plus they give discounts! The staff are very helpful and friendly, and I love that I can place my order online and it will be ready for pickup when I get there. Truly Awesome.
Synkaaos
on July 23, 2019
Love mission, the people and service are all friendly and kind!
j.scrofano1125
on July 15, 2019
Love the atmosphere awesome service great recommendations on product also the trail mix pen and the Hitchcock haze are a powerhouse together levels me out and keeps me up and going with a great mind and body tingle