slopok8225
I've been using MJ for a few years now and I absolutely love this place. Yes it could be bigger but other than that the atmosphere and the employees are great. I've seen these guys and gals early in the day all fresh and late in the day wishing they could go home, but they never stopped serving US and never stopped doing it with a smile! They have a good selection of products (flower choices could always be better) and everyone working there is very capable of helping you figure out what you need.