mrskatiemb on November 2, 2018

I cannot say enough good about MJ's! The employees are without a doubt the best of any dispensary in town! They are always polite and helpful and make you feel comfortable from the moment you walk in the door! They definitely have the best selection and prices in town for edibles and concentrates and although at times they don't have a huge selection of leaf it is always really good and perfectly priced for our area. I have done business with every dispensary in town but I always come back to MJ's and I recommend them to anyone who's looking for knowledgeable and friendly employees as well as great product and prices.