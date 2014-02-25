AlwayzSmokin710
Love this place! I've been coming here for a couple months now, and they have the best selection in town. When I first started coming they had 1 or 2 choices, but now every time I come in they have like 12 strains!! I also really like buying my 1:1 edibles here, cuz they have lots of different types. Plus the staff is really nice and knowledgeable. So much better than the other stores in the area!!
Thank you for your feedback! We've been able to get a wider variety of products on the shelves over the last couple of months. It's great to have more for people to choose from. We hope to see you again soon!