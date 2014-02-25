AlwayzSmokin710 on September 19, 2019

Love this place! I've been coming here for a couple months now, and they have the best selection in town. When I first started coming they had 1 or 2 choices, but now every time I come in they have like 12 strains!! I also really like buying my 1:1 edibles here, cuz they have lots of different types. Plus the staff is really nice and knowledgeable. So much better than the other stores in the area!!