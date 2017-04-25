PandaOG15
Definitely will never go here again!!! Worse dispensary I’ve ever been too.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.2
10 reviews
Definitely will never go here again!!! Worse dispensary I’ve ever been too.
So very excited that you guys are back!! No one compares to you. Quality products, quality prices and most of all quality service!!
Can’t wait to come back nice kool spot buds for cheap can be a lil better brick weed is a hit or miss but outside that spot on fire💯
Wax is terrible. I really don't understand how a dispo can sell the quality of wax that I received. I Do not recommend buying concentrate here.
This is my go to dispo! The atmosphere is clean and professional. The bud tenders get to know you and recognize you when you come in.
came in on 420 and couldn't wait to come back the next day...... good deals on flower, but that flower just may not be "top notch". the staff is great! friendly and knowledgeable of what they have to offer. just pay attention to what you buy and you'll be all good
Great shop. Great selection. Great prices. Has good stuff
Good location. Friendly knowledgeable budtenders. Great ounce deals on outstanding strains. Lots of free stuff each visit. Offers more variety of products then most competition. On a budget but still want great meds, try this place!
This is my go to dispencary! Very friendly staff, and great products, along with great deals. Terri helped me tonight and she recommended sour tangie which was soooo good!
great place and they have a strain called Redwood Kush that according to this website is not available in lansing you have got to try it