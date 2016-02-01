designid
Called and asked for assistance and was denied help. I have zero confidence in this dispensary as I am a MMJ.
4.7
75 reviews
I love how clean it is. The staff is friendly and very knowledgeable. I even called to ask them about certain strains I can try with my medical card, and they were very quick on their feet. + great social media presence. I haven’t gone to a different dispensary because there is no need to.
Moca has joined the ranks of shit Chicago dispensaries. I though they cared about their medical patients but is is clear that they are in it for the money with their new price increases. Place never has sales either. Staff is nice. Minus the guy behind the glass that checks your medical card, that guy has always been rude.
WOW!!! look at those prices🤬 I guess if you need something but wow! If you can go a little further north on Milwaukee much better prices!
Not much to say, but quite honestly they treat you more like a person than Even a doctors office. Don’t think I we’ll ever change dispensaries unless they close.
Everyone here was super friendly despite it being super crazy due to legalization. Hope to be back in a few months once the supply and demand in the state level out.
Moca is great honestly. Everyone is super knowledgeable and the stock is pretty consistent..