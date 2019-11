RadManVapes on June 16, 2019

Modern Buds is such a cute spot located just down the street from the beach. I absolutely love coming here to host events and run special promos for Rad vapes. The friendly staff always makes everyone who visits feel comfortable and relaxed. Not to mention, they have a huge selection of flower, vapes, edibles, etc. The Rad team loves this dispensary and is looking forward to throwing more fun events in the future!