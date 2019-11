Wildaz on November 22, 2019

These reviews are real??? Went to grab some mendo flower.. was told twice it was a fresh batch.. they try not to show the actual product you are purchasing. They just stuff into that bright red bag quick like... got home and checked date... it's 9 months old (3/2/2019)!!??.. SUPER DRY.. called.. they said it's probably a typo.. but the flower is dust?.. they don't care.. also ipads don't display any information.. only the name of the flower.. Pathetic... how does this place get such good reviews? Want quality flower, not someone to hold the door for me.. thanks.