RichieRich092012 on August 31, 2019

I bought one of your cloud nine pre rolls and it had more hippy fire crackers “seeds” then I would have expected. I was in on 8/30/19 and was recommended a “mob boss” it ran and then started popping in my face from the seeds. I had to break it open and smoke it out of a pipe. I’m not trying to complain but it was close to a joint from “nectar”..