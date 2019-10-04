We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
My one stop dispensary. Bud tenders know their products. Highly recommended😍
arnelbom
on February 1, 2020
Great staff and even greater weed for a good price.
gakodeky
on January 31, 2020
BEST FLOWER and products around. Service is AMAZIN
makayc
on January 31, 2020
Yay! loving today's selection... Ted is the man, always helpful!
Glocko503
on October 26, 2019
it's great, I live a block away from the dispensary.
jaypeezee77
on October 22, 2019
Super chill guys. Very helpful and not pushy at all. Knowledgeable and informed. I will be back.
Sean15168740
on October 19, 2019
it was worth coming in nice looking bud.
shestaysfaded
on October 18, 2019
This place is an absolute gem. Thoughtful staff and great management on top of amazing prices and deals and multiple brands of edibles and cartridges I haven’t seen offered anywhere else. Great prices on concentrates too. Flower selection has probably the best deals in all of Cornelius / Hillsboro! Will be back soon :)